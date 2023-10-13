3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

FDA says nuclear medicine could begin new diet pill boom

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The FDA says new science can revolutionize the diet pill industry.

FDA Director of Radiation Medicine Dr. Louis Marzella said in the next 5-10 years, you can expect a pill that will make those with obesity crave food less using methods we haven’t tried before.

CDC data shows more than four in ten Americans are obese. Marzella said the issue is on the FDA’s radar.

“This can result in premature death,” Marzella said. “It can result in diabetes. It can result in, basically damage to your joints from the excess weight.”

Marzella noted a recent study using nuclear medicine that showed the medical community how obesity impacts the brain.

“These nuclear medicine studies are showing that it’s not a problem with willpower. It’s really an actual disease. You can see that the brain has been modified.”

Now that we can see what obesity does to people’s brains, University of Alabama Director of Advanced Imaging Jon McConathy said doctors will eventually be able to better decide how to treat different patients.

“I could see this entering clinical trials, again, it could be changing people’s lifestyle, or behavior, it could be changing diet, or it could be a drug.”

Drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have become popular for losing weight. But Marzella said those work by changing metabolism and slowing food movement through your intestines. He thinks the new understanding of the brain will lead to better results.

“Leading to therapies, which will be much more effective because they will get at the root of the problem.

The FDA works with drug companies to make treatments safe for public consumption. Marzella anticipates a rush to get new diet pills on the market.

“There’s frankly money to be made. There’s drug companies that will be attracted to this finding, and they will work and compete with each other to develop new treatments.”

The study on how obesity changes the brain was displayed by a team from Leipzig University in Germany at a nuclear medicine conference in July.

Physicians say more research will have to be done before treatments can be developed.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24,...
Georgia Confederacy group warns Stone Mountain Park of pending lawsuit
FILE - The Fulton County Jail is shown April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. Authorities said several...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses decision to throw out charges for Fulton County jailers in inmate death
A customer waits for his lottery ticket to print out at a convenience store in Atlanta. (AP...
$1.73 billion Powerball jackpot goes to lucky lottery player in California; 6 in Georgia win $50K each
Jervier Cater had big plans to renovate his West Atlanta home near historic Collier Heights,...
Atlanta man living in his backyard shed beats the odds
Damaris Milton
Police: Taxicab driver was first victim in Atlanta airport stabbing spree

Latest News

Police believe 44-year-old Damaris Milton of Orlando, Florida began her stabbing spree on the...
Airport stabbing suspect denied bond
Gwinnett Co. spay & neuter business damaged by thieves, owner says
Gwinnett Co. spay & neuter business damaged by thieves, owner says
According to Atlanta police, Peachtree Street is closed between Porter Place and Ralph McGill...
Section of Peachtree Street closed due to police presence
According to a report from Feeding America, more than one million Georgians are considered food...
Nonprofit aims to help Georgians who cannot afford or access healthy food
A Cartersville K-9 unit has been shot, according to police.
Officer involved shooting in Bartow County