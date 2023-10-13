FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy, cool with light rain today

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect cloudy skies today in metro Atlanta with scattered drizzle and light rain.

Friday’s summary

High - 64°

Normal high - 76°

Chance of rain - 60%

FIRST ALERT for cool temps, light rain today

We’ll see cloudy skies all day in metro Atlanta with highs only in the 60s. We’ll also see drizzle and light rain, especially this afternoon and evening, which is a First Alert.

Forecast map for Friday evening (Atlanta News First)

70s return Saturday

There’s a 20% chance of a few showers early Saturday afternoon. Otherwise, it will be warmer tomorrow with highs in the 70s and dry by 5 p.m.

Colder starting Sunday

A cold front will bring our temperatures back down into the 60s on Sunday, which will also be breezy. As we start next week, expect lows to drop into the 40s with highs staying in the 60s.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.