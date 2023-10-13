3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Georgia wants to study deepening Savannah’s harbor again on heels of $973 million dredging project

A large cargo ship coming into the Port of Savannah.
A large cargo ship coming into the Port of Savannah.
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The chief executive over Georgia’s seaports says larger cargo ships will need deeper water and a taller bridge to reach the Port of Savannah in the near future.

Georgia Ports Authority President and CEO Griff Lynch said Thursday that the $1.9 billion his agency is investing in growing its cargo handling capacity needs to be met with infrastructure upgrades that would be funded by taxpayers.

Most notably, the port authority is seeking approval from Congress to study another deepening of the Savannah River shipping channel.

The last harbor deepening project wrapped up last year after 25 years and a cost of $973 million.

Meanwhile, Lynch said the Georgia Department of Transportation plans next year to begin raising the cable suspension bridge that spans the river.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Fulton County Jail is shown April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. Authorities said several...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses decision to throw out charges for Fulton County jailers in inmate death
A customer waits for his lottery ticket to print out at a convenience store in Atlanta. (AP...
$1.73 billion Powerball jackpot goes to lucky lottery player in California; 6 in Georgia win $50K each
File photo of police lights.
Man jumps off overpass, hit and killed by vehicle on I-85, police say
FILE - A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24,...
Georgia Confederacy group warns Stone Mountain Park of pending lawsuit
Jervier Cater had big plans to renovate his West Atlanta home near historic Collier Heights,...
Atlanta man living in his backyard shed beats the odds

Latest News

Randy King
Arrest made in shooting death of Buckhead valet attendant
FIRST ALERT: Cloudy, 60s and scattered rain today
FIRST ALERT: Cloudy, 60s and scattered rain today
Driver leads Bibb County police on chase, fights deputies, police say
Driver leads Bibb County police on chase, fights deputies, police say
Driver leads Bibb County police on chase, fights deputies, police say
Driver leads Bibb County police on chase, fights deputies, police say