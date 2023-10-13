Google and Spelman College partner to support minority women in STEM

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Shining a light on a group that is often overlooked, minority women in STEM. Two powerhouses in Atlanta are teaming up to use history to inspire students to blaze a path forward.

On Friday, Atlanta News First attended the Equity in Innovation Symposium at Spelman College in Atlanta. The event is a partnership between Spelman and Google

“In particular this partnership is really centered around invisible voices,” said Dr. Helene D. Gayle with Spelman College.

The pairing focuses on something we don’t hear enough about, the role historically black colleges and universities, and black women, have played in STEM careers and the roles they can play in the future.

“We talk about visibility in terms of seeing and we want people to see and hear the contributions of African American women who have been in the STEM fields and to be able to elevate their voices,” said Gayle.

Google gifted a $5 million grant to a center at Spelman that supports minority women in STEM.

“Our historically black colleges and universities really are national treasures. They graduate 25 percent of all of the employees who work in STEM who are black,” said Melonie Parker with Google.

The partnership also gives students internships, mentoring and job opportunities. The goal is to remember minority leaders who have paved the way, and inspire students to think outside the box to push forward while giving them the connections and support they need to make their dreams a reality.

“I want students to feel excited. I want students to see themselves not just at Google but in the tech industry and in careers in STEM. I want them to look at this and to think about what superpowers they all have to really add to all of the things they all have in this exciting world of technology and AI,” said Parker.

“We want the world to recognize the talent both hidden, we all saw {the movie} Hidden Figures, we no longer want those figures to be hidden,” said Gayle.

