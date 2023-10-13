3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

“He thought I was going to tell him I was pregnant.” Woman tells husband she won $2M instead

The couple said they plan to give some money to their church, buy a larger home and buy a new...
The couple said they plan to give some money to their church, buy a larger home and buy a new car.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK GROVE, Ky. (Gray News) – A woman in Kentucky surprised her husband with some exciting news after she had just left an OB-GYN appointment – but it wasn’t what he thought.

Jacalyn Armstrong called her husband in tears after learning she had won $2 million in the Kentucky Lottery Powerball.

“I told him I had some news and at first he didn’t believe me,” she told Kentucky Lottery officials laughing. “He thought I was going to tell him I was pregnant.”

Armstrong said her mom thought the same thing when she called her.

“I was like, ‘What is wrong with you all?’” she said.

Armstrong told lottery officials she doesn’t play the lottery often and hadn’t even told her husband she bought tickets, so he was even more surprised.

She bought a total of six Powerball tickets.

The winning ticket matched the five white ball numbers winning the game’s $1 million second prize, according to lottery officials. She had added Power Play to her tickets, which doubled her prize to $2 million.

The couple said they plan to give some money to their church, buy a larger home and buy a new car.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Man jumps off overpass, hit and killed by vehicle on I-85, police say
FILE - The Fulton County Jail is shown April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. Authorities said several...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses decision to throw out charges for Fulton County jailers in inmate death
A customer waits for his lottery ticket to print out at a convenience store in Atlanta. (AP...
$1.73 billion Powerball jackpot goes to lucky lottery player in California; 6 in Georgia win $50K each
FILE - A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24,...
Georgia Confederacy group warns Stone Mountain Park of pending lawsuit
Jervier Cater had big plans to renovate his West Atlanta home near historic Collier Heights,...
Atlanta man living in his backyard shed beats the odds

Latest News

Toddler dies in hot car, mother charged with murder, sheriff’s office says
Toddler dies in hot car, mother charged with murder, sheriff’s office says
Students at Ethos Classical Charter School created works of art with the help of accomplished...
Ethos student artists contribute to HeART Auction to raise money for school expansion
Heavy police presence in Stone Mountain
Heavy police presence in Stone Mountain
HeART Auction
Ethos student artists contribute to HeART Auction to raise money for school expansion
A teacher was killed and others were wounded in a France school knife attack on Friday....
French authorities link a school stabbing that killed a teacher to Islamic extremism