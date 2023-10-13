3-Degree Guarantee
Here are the Georgians who have served as U.S. House speaker

Georgia U.S. Rep. Austin Scott announced is seeking to become the next House speaker.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the former House speaker, said he fears disarray could cost GOP the House. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Only three Georgians have ever served as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Georgia congressman Austin Scott is hoping to become the fourth.

On Friday, Scott announced he is seeking the House’s top job, as Republicans’ search for a new speaker entered its second week.

Two weeks ago, California Republican Kevin McCarthy became the first House speaker in American history to be ousted from his leadership position. On Thursday, Majority Leader Steve Scalise ended his bid when it became clear hardline holdouts refused to back him.

As of Friday, only Scott and U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan from Ohio are declared candidates for the job.

If elected, Scott would follow Democrats Howell Cobb (1849-1851) and Charles Frederick Crisp (1891-1895), and Republican Newt Gingrich (1995-1999) to serve as speaker.

Gingrich represented metro Atlanta’s 6th congressional district from 1979 to 1999, and was the first Georgia Republican ever elected as speaker. Scott, if elected, would become the second.

Gingrich also led and organized the so-called Republican revolution in the mid 1990s, which led to the first Republican majority in the U.S. House in more than 40 years.

