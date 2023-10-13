Here’s all the marches happening in Atlanta during Pride weekend

The 2023 Atlanta Pride Festival & Parade will bring hundreds of thousands to Midtown in celebration.
By Jordan Barela
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are a number of marches happening in Atlanta during Pride Weekend.

The Atlanta Pride Committee hosts three marches with its annual Pride Festival parade.

Here’s when and where the marches will be:

🏳️‍⚧️ Annual trans march 🏳️‍⚧️

The annual trans march will be on Saturday, Oct. 14.

“This march celebrates and promotes visibility of the trans community,” the Atlanta Pride Committee said. “All trans people and trans allies are welcome. We encourage individuals to make and/or bring signs in support of trans issues.”

Meet time for the march is at 1:15 p.m. and the march will start at 1:45 p.m.

💜 Annual bi and pan march 💛

This march is on Saturday, shortly after the trans march. The Atlanta Pride Committee said the march celebrates bisexual and pansexual communities.

“Bi, pan folks of all gender identities, expressions, and their allies are welcome to participate,” the committee said.

Meet up time for the march is 3 p.m. The march will begin at 3:30 p.m.

💚 Annual dyke march 💚

This march follows the bi and pan march on Saturday.

The Pride Committee said this march is “dedicated to the empowerment of the women of Atlanta and beyond.” The march is open to all women loving women of any “race, culture, orientation, ability, health, socioeconomic level, family structure, faith or age,” the committee said.

The march meet-up time is 4:30 p.m. and will begin at 5 p.m.

All three marches will follow the same route.

Atlanta News First will be providing live coverage on Peachtree TV on Oct. 15 at 12:30 p.m. Live coverage can be watched on Atlanta News First’s livestream on both atlantanewsfirst.com and the WANF news app. Live coverage will also be available to stream on Roku, Apple TV, YouTube, FireTV and Android TV. Just search “Atlanta News First” on your streaming device.

For information on the marches, click here.

