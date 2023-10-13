Local law enforcement on alert due to concerns over ‘Day of Jihad’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former leader of Hamas has called for a day of jihad, causing concern amongst local Jewish communities.

“We’ve had several throughout the last few days that have made contact with us,” said Sgt. Matt McGinnis with the Sandy Springs Police Department.

“We do have enhanced security for this,” said Rabbi Adam Starr with the Congregation Ohr HaTorah.

“We’re aware of the concerns and we’re certainly aware of the statements that have been made. And we’re working with our Jewish partners throughout the city to ensure not only their safety but the safety of everyone here inside Sandy Springs,” said McGinnis.

While no specific threats have been made locally, local police want the community to feel safe.

“We’ve made our officers aware and they’re very responsive and understand the level of concern that’s there and that’s as important as anything, is making sure we have a grasp of what the people round here are feeling,” said McGinnis.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is also on alert, saying in a statement, “We have been taking extra precautions this entire week by increasing patrols and visibility during key hours around worship centers. We are also ready to respond to assist other local law enforcement.”

Even schools are being vigilant following concerned calls from parents. Riverwood High School’s principal emailed parents Thursday night to give them peace of mind.

“We will have school as normal tomorrow as there has been no credible information regarding specific threats in our community. All exterior doors will be securely locked around the building as they are every day. We will also have more adults active in the halls throughout the day. Our goal is to maintain a safe school environment for our students and staff. Our team is prepared to do all that we can to ensure this tomorrow and every day,” said Principal Kindra Smith.

