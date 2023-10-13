3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ walk starts tomorrow at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

About 1 in 8 women are diagnosed with breast cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The American Cancer Society’s breast cancer walk in Atlanta starts tomorrow at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Several representatives came to Atlanta News First to spread awareness of the walk, which remembers survivors and victims of breast cancer. About 1 in 8 women are diagnosed with breast cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

“I cannot stress enough to be your own best advocate,” Linda Hensel, a breast cancer survivor and event representative, said. “When you know that something isn’t right, get it checked.”

The “Making Strikes Against Breast Cancer” walk is on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Home Depot Backyard in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. You can sign up for the walk here and donate here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Man jumps off overpass, hit and killed by vehicle on I-85, police say
FILE - The Fulton County Jail is shown April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. Authorities said several...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses decision to throw out charges for Fulton County jailers in inmate death
A customer waits for his lottery ticket to print out at a convenience store in Atlanta. (AP...
$1.73 billion Powerball jackpot goes to lucky lottery player in California; 6 in Georgia win $50K each
FILE - A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24,...
Georgia Confederacy group warns Stone Mountain Park of pending lawsuit
Jervier Cater had big plans to renovate his West Atlanta home near historic Collier Heights,...
Atlanta man living in his backyard shed beats the odds

Latest News

From left: Marty and Brian Kemp
Georgia’s first lady hosting pet adoption event at governor’s mansion
Suzanne Goodell poses at the Decatur Recreation Center with weights and resistance bands, ready...
‘Keep breathing’ – Suzanne Goodell celebrates 100th birthday
Scarecrow Invasion in Woodstock
250 scarecrows invade downtown Woodstock attracting hundreds of Halloween revelers
Ed Sheeran makes an appearance at Sweetwater Brewery before a performance at Mercedes-Benz...
Camp for kids with special needs to benefit from SweetWater’s Ed Sheeran guitar raffle