‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ walk starts tomorrow at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The American Cancer Society’s breast cancer walk in Atlanta starts tomorrow at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Several representatives came to Atlanta News First to spread awareness of the walk, which remembers survivors and victims of breast cancer. About 1 in 8 women are diagnosed with breast cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

“I cannot stress enough to be your own best advocate,” Linda Hensel, a breast cancer survivor and event representative, said. “When you know that something isn’t right, get it checked.”

The “Making Strikes Against Breast Cancer” walk is on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Home Depot Backyard in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. You can sign up for the walk here and donate here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.