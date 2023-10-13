Man dies after being shot in the chest in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot and killed in Atlanta on Friday, according to Atlanta police.

The man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest on Peachtree Street NE and Porter Place NE.

Police said despite life-saving efforts, the man died from his injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.