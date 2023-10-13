3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man dies after being shot in the chest in Atlanta, police say

The man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest on Peachtree Street NE and Porter Place NE.
The man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest on Peachtree Street NE and Porter Place NE.(MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot and killed in Atlanta on Friday, according to Atlanta police.

The man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest on Peachtree Street NE and Porter Place NE.

Police said despite life-saving efforts, the man died from his injuries.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Man jumps off overpass, hit and killed by vehicle on I-85, police say
FILE - The Fulton County Jail is shown April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. Authorities said several...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses decision to throw out charges for Fulton County jailers in inmate death
A customer waits for his lottery ticket to print out at a convenience store in Atlanta. (AP...
$1.73 billion Powerball jackpot goes to lucky lottery player in California; 6 in Georgia win $50K each
FILE - A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24,...
Georgia Confederacy group warns Stone Mountain Park of pending lawsuit
Jervier Cater had big plans to renovate his West Atlanta home near historic Collier Heights,...
Atlanta man living in his backyard shed beats the odds

Latest News

Georgia Access is a program within the state’s Office of Commissioners of Insurance and Safety...
Need to sign up for health insurance? Here’s when, where a Georgia program can help.
Private Facebook Group fights scammers by verifying sellers
Private Facebook Group fights scammers by verifying sellers
Amanda Hickey, the former owner of a home daycare in Dunwoody, apologized to families of her...
Judge sentences former Dunwoody daycare owner after baby’s death
File photo of police lights.
Officer shoots driver during attempted arrest after chase, Woodstock police say