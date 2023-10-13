Man dies after being shot in the chest in Atlanta, police say
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot and killed in Atlanta on Friday, according to Atlanta police.
The man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest on Peachtree Street NE and Porter Place NE.
Police said despite life-saving efforts, the man died from his injuries.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.