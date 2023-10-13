3-Degree Guarantee
Man who donated kidney to wife now on receiving end of organ transplant

Dan and Janice Walker were married for 29 years. (Walker family, KMOV)
By KMOV Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A couple was joined by more than just their marriage vows when a Missouri man gave his wife the gift of life by donating a kidney. Decades later, he found himself in need of a transplant.

“Me and my wife met on a blind date, got married shortly after, then we found out she needed a kidney,” recalled Dan Walker. “I got tested and was a close enough match, so I donated a kidney to her.”

Dan and Janice Walker were married for 29 years.

The donated kidney eventually developed cancer and had to be removed. Earlier this year, she suffered a heart attack and was in the ICU for 25 days before dying on March 17.

“I was blessed to have her with with me for those years, and I just can’t be bitter about anything, you know?” her husband said.

He kept the positive attitude, even when the one kidney he had left started wearing out.

A few weeks ago, Dan Walker got the call that they had found a kidney. But, at the last minute, it didn’t work out.

“I’m sure the kidney went somewhere else, or it wasn’t meant to be,” he said.

On Sept. 30, he got a call for a second time and received a new kidney on Oct. 1.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

