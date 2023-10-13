3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Metro Atlanta police, schools react to proposed ‘Day of Jihad’

Some police departments and schools have issued statements on the event, saying they are staying vigilant.
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After Hamas’ former leader called for Friday to be a global “Day of Jihad,” communities all over the world are bracing for possible conflict — including in Atlanta.

Some police departments and schools have issued statements on the event, saying they are staying vigilant.

Fulton County Schools said it is working with security to ensure “a safe learning environment” on Friday.

“We are aware of and monitoring issues on social media but currently, we have no credible information regarding specific threats in our community,” the school system said on social media.

Individual schools are addressing the event as well. At Riverwood International Charter School in Sandy Springs, Principal Kindra Smith said classes will run as usual. However, she added the campus will have more “adults active in the halls” throughout the day.

Also in Sandy Springs, police said they are working with Jewish organizations to ensure everyone’s safety.

Since the conflict began last Saturday, the Hamas-Israel war has killed more than 2,800 people on both sides, the Associated Press reports. On Friday, Israel told Palestinians to vacate Gaza ahead of an expected ground invasion.

RELATED COVERAGE: Israel orders unprecedented mass evacuation in northern Gaza ahead of feared ground offensive

In Atlanta, passionate protestors have taken to the streets in support of Israel or Palestine. On Thursday, police had to separate activists after they started cursing at each other in downtown Atlanta. There were no reports of arrests or physical fights.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Atlantans gather for pro-Israel, pro-Palestinian rallies less than mile apart

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Fulton County Jail is shown April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. Authorities said several...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses decision to throw out charges for Fulton County jailers in inmate death
A customer waits for his lottery ticket to print out at a convenience store in Atlanta. (AP...
$1.73 billion Powerball jackpot goes to lucky lottery player in California; 6 in Georgia win $50K each
File photo of police lights.
Man jumps off overpass, hit and killed by vehicle on I-85, police say
FILE - A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24,...
Georgia Confederacy group warns Stone Mountain Park of pending lawsuit
Jervier Cater had big plans to renovate his West Atlanta home near historic Collier Heights,...
Atlanta man living in his backyard shed beats the odds

Latest News

Mihee Lee faces several charges, including murder, false imprisonment and concealing the death...
Police arrest 7th suspect after woman reportedly beaten, starved to death by religious group
File photo of police lights.
Officer shoots driver during attempted arrest after chase, Woodstock police say
An unruly Delta passenger reportedly was taken into police custody after landing in New Orleans.
Delta adds charter flights to help U.S. citizens return from Israel
The Department of State is coordinating with Israel to fly people fleeing the country to nearby...
Delta adds charter flights to help U.S. citizens return from Israel