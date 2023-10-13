Metro Atlanta police, schools react to proposed ‘Day of Jihad’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After Hamas’ former leader called for Friday to be a global “Day of Jihad,” communities all over the world are bracing for possible conflict — including in Atlanta.

Some police departments and schools have issued statements on the event, saying they are staying vigilant.

Fulton County Schools said it is working with security to ensure “a safe learning environment” on Friday.

“We are aware of and monitoring issues on social media but currently, we have no credible information regarding specific threats in our community,” the school system said on social media.

Individual schools are addressing the event as well. At Riverwood International Charter School in Sandy Springs, Principal Kindra Smith said classes will run as usual. However, she added the campus will have more “adults active in the halls” throughout the day.

Also in Sandy Springs, police said they are working with Jewish organizations to ensure everyone’s safety.

Since the conflict began last Saturday, the Hamas-Israel war has killed more than 2,800 people on both sides, the Associated Press reports. On Friday, Israel told Palestinians to vacate Gaza ahead of an expected ground invasion.

In Atlanta, passionate protestors have taken to the streets in support of Israel or Palestine. On Thursday, police had to separate activists after they started cursing at each other in downtown Atlanta. There were no reports of arrests or physical fights.

