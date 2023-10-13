3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Mother charged with murder of toddler in Newton County, sheriff’s office says

Police scene tape
Police scene tape(KTTC)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deputies have arrested a mother accused of killing her toddler in Newton County on Tuesday.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at 2597 Highway 162. An incident report stated officers responded to the address “in reference to a cardiac arrest” around 3:30 p.m.

An officer wrote in the incident report that firefighters and Newton County deputies tried to keep the child alive before taking them to Newton Piedmont Hospital. The child was later pronounced dead.

The child’s mother, identified as Osbey Arie, is facing murder in the second degree and making false statements charges.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24,...
Georgia Confederacy group warns Stone Mountain Park of pending lawsuit
FILE - The Fulton County Jail is shown April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. Authorities said several...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses decision to throw out charges for Fulton County jailers in inmate death
A customer waits for his lottery ticket to print out at a convenience store in Atlanta. (AP...
$1.73 billion Powerball jackpot goes to lucky lottery player in California; 6 in Georgia win $50K each
Jervier Cater had big plans to renovate his West Atlanta home near historic Collier Heights,...
Atlanta man living in his backyard shed beats the odds
Damaris Milton
Police: Taxicab driver was first victim in Atlanta airport stabbing spree

Latest News

Police believe 44-year-old Damaris Milton of Orlando, Florida began her stabbing spree on the...
Airport stabbing suspect denied bond
Gwinnett Co. spay & neuter business damaged by thieves, owner says
Gwinnett Co. spay & neuter business damaged by thieves, owner says
According to Atlanta police, Peachtree Street is closed between Porter Place and Ralph McGill...
Section of Peachtree Street closed due to police presence
According to a report from Feeding America, more than one million Georgians are considered food...
Nonprofit aims to help Georgians who cannot afford or access healthy food
A Cartersville K-9 unit has been shot, according to police.
Officer involved shooting in Bartow County