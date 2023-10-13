Mother charged with murder of toddler in Newton County, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deputies have arrested a mother accused of killing her toddler in Newton County on Tuesday.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at 2597 Highway 162. An incident report stated officers responded to the address “in reference to a cardiac arrest” around 3:30 p.m.

An officer wrote in the incident report that firefighters and Newton County deputies tried to keep the child alive before taking them to Newton Piedmont Hospital. The child was later pronounced dead.

The child’s mother, identified as Osbey Arie, is facing murder in the second degree and making false statements charges.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.