Need to sign up for health insurance? Here’s when, where a Georgia program can help.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you are looking for help finding and getting health insurance in the Peach State, a Georgia program may be able to help.

Georgia Access is a program within the state’s Office of Commissioners of Insurance and Safety Fire that helps Georgia residents find quality and affordable health insurance.

“With Georgia Access, consumers will have many options for enrolling in affordable health coverage through various web brokers, agents, and insurance companies,” a spokesperson with the commissioner’s office said.

Representatives with Georgia Access will be at the following places to help those find and get health insurance:

Oct. 14-15: Atlanta Pride

Oct. 16: JM Tull Gwinnett Family YMCA in Lawrenceville

Oct. 17: John P. Thayer YMCA in Columbus

Oct. 21: Gainesville Chicken Festival

Nov. 4: UGA Homecoming Football Game

For more information on the Georgia Access program and other ways to sign up for health insurance, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.