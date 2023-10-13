3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Paralyzed driver Robert Wickens wins IMSA class title at Road Atlanta

Hyundai Elantra N Hand Controls enable Robert Wickens to utilize his throttle, brake and...
Hyundai Elantra N Hand Controls enable Robert Wickens to utilize his throttle, brake and shifting inputs for his Elantra N TCR at the Bryan Herta Autosport team shop, Indianapolis, Ind., on Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo/Bryan Herta Autosport/LAT)(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Robert Wickens, paralyzed from the waist down in an IndyCar crash five years ago, has won a racing championship in the IMSA Touring Car Class finale of the Michelin Pilot Challenge.

All Wickens needed was an eighth-place finish to earn the title, and he and co-driver Harry Gottsacker were fourth in the Fox Factory 120 at Road Atlanta on Friday. It was the fifth straight class championship for Byran Herta Autosports.

Wickens, hurt in a crash at Pocono in 2018, uses a hand control system for a paralyzed driver.

Wickens said he thought he showed what he could do when he began driving for the team a year ago.

“This year, I felt like I was just a more ironed-out professional and I think the results speak for that,” Wickens said.

“Harry and I, we barely put a wheel wrong all year,” he continued, “and when we did, we put our head down and we corrected our wrongs. That’s what got us in championship contention and made the difference.”

Sean Jones, chief operating officer of Bryan Herta Autosports, said the team couldn’t be more pleased with this season and what Wickens’ team accomplished.

“We’ve won a few but this one’s a bit special with Harry and Robert,” Jones said. “Everyone knows Robert’s story.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Man jumps off overpass, hit and killed by vehicle on I-85, police say
FILE - The Fulton County Jail is shown April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. Authorities said several...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses decision to throw out charges for Fulton County jailers in inmate death
A customer waits for his lottery ticket to print out at a convenience store in Atlanta. (AP...
$1.73 billion Powerball jackpot goes to lucky lottery player in California; 6 in Georgia win $50K each
FILE - A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24,...
Georgia Confederacy group warns Stone Mountain Park of pending lawsuit
Jervier Cater had big plans to renovate his West Atlanta home near historic Collier Heights,...
Atlanta man living in his backyard shed beats the odds

Latest News

Toddler dies in hot car, mother charged with murder, sheriff’s office says
Toddler dies in hot car, mother charged with murder, sheriff’s office says
Students at Ethos Classical Charter School created works of art with the help of accomplished...
Ethos student artists contribute to HeART Auction to raise money for school expansion
Murder suspect fires shots at DeKalb deputy, remains on the run, police say
Murder suspect fires shots at DeKalb deputy, remains on the run, police say
Police said one deputy sustained “minor injuries" during the search.
Police searching for murder suspect
Heavy police presence in Stone Mountain
Heavy police presence in Stone Mountain