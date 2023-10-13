3-Degree Guarantee
Police increase security at local synagogues following worldwide Hamas threats

The precautions follow reports of Hamas militants calling for worldwide attacks.
By Brittany Ford
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Police are increasing security at Metro Atlanta Jewish centers and synagogues.

The precautions follow reports of Hamas militants calling for worldwide attacks.

Friday evening marks the first sabbath since the Israel attacks.

There was an increased police presence at Congregation B’nai Torah in Sandy Springs.

Rabbi Joshua Heller says they revisited security protocols, “We have definitely upped our vigilance even though we have no reason to think anything is going to happen here in Georgia. We know that this is a group that if they had the capability they would.”

The synagogue is working closely with Sandy Springs Police.

“That is as important than anything making sure we have a grasp of what the people around here are feeling,” said Sgt. Matthew McGinnis.

McGinnis says the department has received an influx of calls regarding safety at Jewish places of worship.

He says they have increased surveillance and patrols at locations throughout the area, “We’re aware of the concerns and we’re certainly aware of the statements that have been made.”

Atlanta Police sent this statement on the Hamas threats:

The Atlanta Police Department’s Homeland Security Unit is working with our local, state, and federal partners to monitor for any potential threats. The Atlanta Police Department has increased patrols in areas of concern and will continue to monitor the situation.

Rabbi Heller says sad reflection of the times, “This is a place of prayer, this is a place of peace and support. For any house of worship to have to have those kinds of protections is a sign the world is broken.”

