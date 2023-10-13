Pontoon Brewing ‘temporarily’ closing Oct. 28, brewery says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pontoon Brewing said it will “temporarily” close Oct. 28 in an Instagram post.

Both Pontoon locations in Sandy Springs and Tucker will close. The brewery attributes the closure to “one of our main distributors not paying” the brewery. That led to the brewery being unsure it could pay its employees.

Pontoon said, “We are hoping [the closure] is temporary” as the brewery searches for a financial lifeline.

Pontoon Brewing opened in 2014 and opened its Sandy Springs location in 2017. The brand primarily brewed India Pale Ales (IPAs) but released three limited edition beers per month of varying types throughout its lifespan. The brewery’s beers can be found in Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan and Iowa.

