Private Facebook Group fights scammers by verifying sellers

Facebook identity theft is surging, and you cannot necessarily trust the seller’s profile is legitimate.
By Harry Samler
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Type in “UGA Football Tickets for Sale” on Facebook Marketplace, and you’ll find an endless list of individual sellers who want to sell their seats, but there’s a risk. 

Facebook identity theft is surging, and you cannot necessarily trust the seller’s profile is legitimate.

Several private UGA Football Facebook groups offer tickets, but most have disclaimers.  The “UGA Football Ticket Exchange” states, “Only you can protect yourself from scams.”

But there is one private Facebook group that works to keep online scammers out.  “Georgia Tickets (Verified & Trusted Sellers) Scam Free!” almost sounds like a scam, but it’s not.

The group’s administrators say, “We are very good at identifying scammers.”  Each post is vetted, but scammers occasionally get through, but when they are identified, they are kicked out.

Is it 100 percent safe?  No, you are still entering into a private-party transaction, and if you are paying through a peer-to-peer app like Venmo or Zelle, buyers and sellers will not have the same fraud protections provided by credit cards.

The University of Georgia’s Athletics Department provides instructions on how to transfer tickets from one fan to another safely.

But for fans who do not want to take any risk, sites like Seat Geek, Ticketmaster, Stub Hub, and Vivid Seats offer a 100 percent ticket-buying guarantee, but in addition to market price, there’s a fee plus tax.

