Officer shoots driver during attempted arrest after chase, Woodstock police say

The GBI is looking into a shooting involving an officer Thursday night in Woodstock.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WOODSTOCK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway into a shooting involving an officer Thursday night in Woodstock.

Authorities say officers attempted to stop a driver, identified as Emmanuel Millard, for a series of traffic offenses near Highway 92 and Hames Road.

Police say Millard tried to get away, causing a police chase.

After attempting to stop the vehicle using the Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT), Millard ended up crashing near Highway 92 and Old Mountain Park Road in Cobb County, according to the Woodstock Police Department.

Authorities say during an attempted arrest, a Woodstock police officer shot Millard. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident was captured on the officer’s body camera.

The Woodstock Police Department has requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct a separate and independent investigation into this incident. As a standard procedure, the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation by the GBI.

