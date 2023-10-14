84-year-old with schizophrenia reported missing in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 84-year-old man in Atlanta.

Ferrer Euclides was last seen on Oct.14 after he left his home at 450 Lawton St SW, the Atlanta Police Department said.

Euclides is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, according to the department.

Anyone who has seen Ferrer Euclides is asked to contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404- 546-4235.

