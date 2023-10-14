3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Braves pitcher Kyle Wright expected to miss 2024 season after shoulder surgery

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) works against the Philadelphia Phillies in the...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) works against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Braves right-hander Kyle Wright is expected to miss next season after surgery to repair a torn capsule in his pitching shoulder.

Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister operated Wednesday in Arlington, Texas, the Braves said Friday.

After leading the majors with 21 wins last season, Wright underwent a cortisone injection in January to deal with lingering shoulder pain, forcing him to start the season on the injured list.

He made his debut on April 11 but got through only five starts — going 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA — before returning to the injured list.

Wright was out for more than four months before he finally returned to the Braves on Sept. 11. But he never looked like the pitcher who had that breakout season, giving up 10 earned runs, 11 hits, six walks and three homers over seven innings in two starts against the Phillies.

Snitker moved him to the bullpen for the final week of the regular season, hoping he would be more effective as a long reliever. Wright did produce more hopeful numbers (two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings) but he struggled to bounce back after each outing, prompting the Braves to finally send him for another evaluation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Man jumps off overpass, hit and killed by vehicle on I-85, police say
FILE - The Fulton County Jail is shown April 11, 2023, in Atlanta. Authorities said several...
Ga. Supreme Court reverses decision to throw out charges for Fulton County jailers in inmate death
A customer waits for his lottery ticket to print out at a convenience store in Atlanta. (AP...
$1.73 billion Powerball jackpot goes to lucky lottery player in California; 6 in Georgia win $50K each
FILE - A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24,...
Georgia Confederacy group warns Stone Mountain Park of pending lawsuit
Jervier Cater had big plans to renovate his West Atlanta home near historic Collier Heights,...
Atlanta man living in his backyard shed beats the odds

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. reacts after flying out with bases loaded during the seventh...
Braves lose to Phillies 3-1, eliminated from 2023 postseason
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder is taken out of the game during the third inning of...
Braves lose to Phillies 10-2, fall behind 2-1 in NLDS
Fans watch play in the first inning of Game 2 of a baseball NL Division Series between the...
Phillies and Braves tied 1-1 heading into NLDS Game 3
Fans lined a red carpet as players, coaches and their families boarded buses bound for the...
Red carpet treatment: Fans send off Braves ahead of NLDS Game 3 in Philadelphia