First Alert Forecast: Mild today, but much colder for Sunday

It may be a dreary looking morning across North Georgia, but expect that to change as we go through the afternoon.

A cold front will push through after lunch time which will pick up our breeze, but also clear our skies.

Temperatures will climb into the mid 70s with wind gusts upwards of 25 mph possible this afternoon.

Through the overnight, the cold air behind our passing front will spill in. Temperatures Sunday morning will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday the cold air really settles in. Highs will struggle to climb into the 60s, and it will also be breezy with increasing clouds through the day.

A few showers will be possible tomorrow afternoon and evening as well as a trough will trail behind our front, but the rain will be light at best.

The work and school week will start on quite the cool note. Temperatures Monday morning will be in the 40s with highs only near 60.

We will gradually warm through the week and have highs back near 70 by Wednesday, but you’ll definitely still need the jackets for the mornings.

Our next chance for rain beyond the weekend returns Friday along another cold front. Timing and coverage of this rain still needs a little work, but for now, it seems as though Friday night carries the best shot for rain.

