Friday the 13th an ‘unofficial holiday’ for tattoo parlors

The model of Friday the 13th as a tattoo holiday goes back to at least the mid-90s.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’ve ever wanted to do something adventurous, Friday the 13th is the day to do it.

According to Atlanta Ink owner Christian Verrette, “This is an unofficial tattoo holiday.”

Friday the 13th is a blessing and a curse for Verrette.

“I’m going to be here forever, man,” he laughed. “I’m never closing today.”

Atlanta Ink is one of the innumerable tattoo parlors across Atlanta holding special tattoo deals for Friday the 13th.

“The whole city tends to come out,” Verrette said. “It’s crazy. It’s madness.”

By the time Atlanta Ink opened at noon, the waiting line was already hours long.

“We’re here to get tattoos. We’re here to get tatted up,” said Sydney Nachtsheim and Andie Countryman.

Inflation has made tattoos more expensive. From tattoo equipment to ink, prices are on the rise. So, people wait for the deals and four-plus hours in line.

“I mean, like, I was expecting a line, but dang,” said Joy Wooten, who had been waiting in line for nearly three hours when she spoke to Atlanta News First.

By 2 p.m., the line stretched down the street.

As a Friday the 13th veteran celebrating her 29th birthday, Gabbi Lewis wisely arrived early.

“My birthday is Friday the 13th. So, I’ve been trying to do this every Friday the 13th,” Lewis said.

For others, it’s all about celebrating.

“Yes, I go every single year on Friday the 13th,” said Jalliyah White. “It’s one of my favorite holidays.”

But how did such a big day even come into existence?

“I don’t know the roots of the tradition, but thank you to whoever started it,” Verrette said. “I appreciate it.”

The model of Friday the 13th as a tattoo holiday goes back to at least the mid-90s to Elm Street Tattoos in Dallas. But before that, the history gets fuzzy. Friday the 13th tattoos go back a lot longer than anyone can remember.

As far as anyone knows, the unlucky 13 has been a tattoo for sailors since at least the 19th century, but the relationship with the general populace began growing in the mid-20th century.

However it happened, Verrette’s phone rang nonstop throughout the afternoon, helping customers get that exact tattoo they desired.

“To have things you love on parts of your body that you love is a cool experience,” Lewis said.

Creating a sense of community by being individuals.

“We’re counter-culture, and Friday the 13th is counterculture,” Verrette said.

