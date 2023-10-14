3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia Aquarium holds annual Pride kickoff party

By Karli Barnett
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It was a party under the sea at the Georgia Aquarium!

More than 4,000 people celebrated at their annual Pride Kickoff party Friday night.

Guests were transported to an underwater oasis as they walked into the Oceans Ballroom, and they could enjoy food, drinks and live music, all while exploring the exhibits.

The party, of course, is a lot of fun, but it also sends an important message.

“It’s important to do to show Atlanta that we are open to this community and that we’re here for them,” said Tom Buxton, Manager of Public Event Sales at Georgia Aquarium. “Atlanta has such an amazing LGBTQ+ population, and we want to show them that they’re welcome here at all times, and it’s not just LGBTQ+. It is the allies that support this community, as well.”

Buxton said this is the aquarium’s 14th year holding the event, and it has continued to grow. The event Friday had a sold-out crowd.

“We’re going to be in the parade Sunday, as well, so we like to be out there in the community and actively showing people that we care,” said Buxton.

The Atlanta Pride Parade starts at noon Sunday, October 15th.

