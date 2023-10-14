Thousands participate in Atlanta ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ walk

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In the United States, about 1 out of every 8 women is diagnosed with breast cancer. For that reason and more, the American Cancer Society is hosting the “Making Strikes Against Breast Cancer” walk, which starts and ends at the Home Depot Backyard by the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

The walk, which takes place in several cities across America, remembers survivors and victims of breast cancer. This year marks the 25th year Atlanta has hosted its event. The walk is expected to attract 10,000 participants and also includes a kid zone, poster-making, giant Jenga and a tribute garden.

Atlanta News First is a proud sponsor, and news anchor Tracye Hutchins will serve as an emcee.

Every year, walk participants across the country raise about $60 million for the American Cancer Society, which uses the donations to help people manage their cancer treatments.

“I cannot stress enough to be your own best advocate,” Linda Hensel, a breast cancer survivor and event representative, told Atlanta News First. “When you know that something isn’t right, get it checked.”

The Atlanta walk aims to raise $672,000. So far, participants have raised more than $473,000. You can donate here.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.