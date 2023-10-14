3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man drowns in Troup County lake while dropping anchor, sheriff’s office says

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WTVG)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County man drowned in West Point Lake Saturday morning, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathon Alvarado, 33, was recovered by the dive team after deputies were called to West Point Lake around 7:37 a.m. to a possible drowning.

Deputies learned that three men were on a boat when Alvarado went over the front of the boat “while dropping the anchor.”

They said this appears to be a tragic accident, no charges were filed at this time.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Man jumps off overpass, hit and killed by vehicle on I-85, police say
A lottery system will be used to select those approved, which will be randomly selected from...
Georgia housing voucher program waitlist to open soon
Police lights
Metro Atlanta police, schools react to proposed ‘Day of Jihad’
Demetrius Nicholas
Murder suspect fires shots at DeKalb deputy, remains on the run, police say
Atlanta rapper Young Thug appeared in court Thursday morning for a motion hearing ahead of his...
Beware the Bubblegum Troll | How Young Thug is passing his time in jail

Latest News

Georgia Aquarium Pride Kickoff Party
Georgia Aquarium holds annual Pride kickoff party
Georgia Aquarium holds annual Pride kickoff party
Georgia Aquarium holds annual Pride kickoff party
Assembly Studio's sound stages
Assembly Studios sound stages
Two powerhouses in Atlanta are teaming up to use history to inspire students to blaze a path...
Google and Spelman College partner to support minority women in STEM