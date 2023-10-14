Man who reportedly shot Bartow County K-9 killed by police, GBI says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man who reportedly shot a K-9 while trying to escape from law enforcement was killed by police on Friday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The GBI said officers found Geoffrey Walker, 30, at a DeKalb County hotel after he escaped from an earlier chase. Police reportedly told him to put his gun down, but Walker fired and police shot back, according to the GBI. Walker died on scene and no officers were injured.

Walker was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Bartow County after a domestic violence earlier in the week at the Cartersville Walmart on Market Place Boulevard, police said. He also had other warrants for more domestic violence and obstruction incidents in Floyd County, according to officials.

On Thursday after 4:30 p.m., Floyd County deputies saw Walker in a car on Highway 411 and gave chase, they said. Walker jumped out of the car and ran, allegedly shooting deputy K-9 Athos in the process, the sheriff’s office said.

Athos was treated at a nearby animal hospital.

Before being found at the hotel, Walker ran through neighborhoods and the woods near a sanitation department off Leroy Scott Drive in Decatur, according to the GBI.

The GBI said this is the 79th shooting involving an officer it has investigated this year.

