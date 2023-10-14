Thousands of runners lace their shoes for the Mayor’s 5K on the 5th Runway race

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thousands of Atlantans got up bright and early and laced their shoes Saturday morning for the Mayor’s 5K on the 5th Runway race.

Hosted by none other than Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and sponsored by Atlanta News First, the race brings runners aged 10 and up to the tarmac at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The proceeds benefit the Mayor’s Youth Scholarship Program and United Way of Greater Atlanta, both of which help young people succeed in college and beyond.

“If you’re a young person in the city of Atlanta, you’re able to see all these adults, all these corporations, come out together to help raise money for you, to be able to help get you across the finish line in college,” Dickens said in a speech before the race began.

The 9th annual race started at 6:30 a.m., and awards were presented at 7:45 a.m. But no matter where they placed, all runners received a T-shirt and medal at the end!

“It’s awesome. I love it,” the first man to cross the finish line said. “I just love the crowd, the people, and it’s amazing to work on the runway.”

In the 2021-2022 school year, the Mayor’s Youth Scholarship Program awarded 88 students with money for college, ranging from $4,000 to $10,000. Those students went to 36 universities, including Georgia State University and Clark Atlanta University!

The donation goal is $10,000, and more than $7,000 has been raised so far. You can donate here.

