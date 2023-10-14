Thousands to take part in ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ walk

3-Degree Guarantee
Thousands take part in walk to raise funds for American Cancer Society
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thousands of people are expected to take part Saturday morning in an event in downtown Atlanta that raises funds for the American Cancer Society.

The ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ walk/run will start and end at The Home Depot Backyard next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta News First is a proud sponsor of the event. News anchor Tracye Hutchins will serve as an emcee.

Cities around the country participate in the annual event. This year marks the 25th year Atlanta has hosted its event.

The 2023 event will feature a Kid Zone with face-painting, poster making, and a giant Jenga puzzle. The event will also feature a tribute garden where loved ones who have faced breast cancer will be honored and remembered.

