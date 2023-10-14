Want to see the ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse? Here’s how to do it safely

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Saturday, millions of people will look to the sky during a special “ring of fire” solar eclipse. But you can’t view the sun with your bare eyes, of course.

Erin Bonning, Emory University’s planetarium director, came to Atlanta News First to talk about how to view the eclipse safely. If the clouds clear, Atlantans will be able to view a half-eclipse from a little before noon to just before 3 p.m., peaking at 1 p.m.

You can see the eclipse with special glasses to avoid harming your eyes. The planetarium is also hosting an eclipse viewing on the planetarium’s roof during the event and handing out glasses.

The planetarium is located at Emory’s Mathematics and Science Center at 400 Dowman Drive, Atlanta, GA 30307. Click here to visit the planetarium’s website.

