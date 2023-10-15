3-Degree Guarantee
1 dead in fire at personal care facility in Stone Mountain, fire department says

The two-story house was engulfed in flames, and occupants said a man was trapped inside, according to the fire department.
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person died in a fire at a personal care facility in Stone Mountain Saturday night, according to the DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department.

Firefighters were called to the house off Hidden Hills Trace just before 10:45 p.m. The two-story building was engulfed in flames, and occupants said a man was trapped inside. Crews later found the man dead on the second story, according to the fire department.

The department said it isn’t sure how many people lived in the care facility, but no other injuries were reported. The department is working to learn the fire’s cause.

