1 dead, 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 S, transportation department says

All lanes are blocked off before Hudson Bridge Road
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead and four more are injured after a multiple-vehicle crash on I-75 S Sunday morning, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

All lanes are blocked off before Hudson Bridge Road. The Stockbridge Police Department said the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver and involved three cars.

Emergency responders are on the scene, and the transportation department recommends drivers use another route to avoid “extreme delays.” The crash reportedly happened near 6 a.m., and the road isn’t expected to open until 9 a.m.

