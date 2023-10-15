1 dead, 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 S, transportation department says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead and four more are injured after a multiple-vehicle crash on I-75 S Sunday morning, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

All lanes are blocked off before Hudson Bridge Road. The Stockbridge Police Department said the crash was caused by a wrong-way driver and involved three cars.

Emergency responders are on the scene, and the transportation department recommends drivers use another route to avoid “extreme delays.” The crash reportedly happened near 6 a.m., and the road isn’t expected to open until 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.