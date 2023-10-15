3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Police search for 2 girls abducted from Burger King in Columbus

Kylie Horne and Kylann Harper
Kylie Horne and Kylann Harper(ANF)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are searching for Kylie Horne and Kylann Harper who were reportedly abducted from a Burger King in Columbus Sunday afternoon.

According to the Columbus Police Department, this happened at 7301 Veterans Parkway. The suspect has been identified as 49-year-old Mikaela Harrell and the two girls, ages 11 and 4, “are believed to be in extreme danger,” an amber alert said.

Harrel was last seen in a 2011 blue/gray Honda CRV SUV. She may be heading to Ocilla, Georgia, the alert says.

Kylann Harper is described as 3-foot-4 inches tall and weighs 35 pounds. Kylie Horne is described as 4-foot 9 inches tall and weighs 75 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Kylann and Kylie Hapers is asked to contact 911 or Columbus Police at 706-225-4366.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests have been made at this time.
Woman shot multiple times following domestic dispute in DeKalb County, police say
A lottery system will be used to select those approved, which will be randomly selected from...
Georgia housing voucher program waitlist to open soon
File photo of police lights.
Man jumps off overpass, hit and killed by vehicle on I-85, police say
Police lights
Metro Atlanta police, schools react to proposed ‘Day of Jihad’
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center...
Fani Willis to Jim Jordan: You are ignorant of the U.S. constitution

Latest News

2023 Atlanta Pride Parade
2023 Atlanta Pride Parade celebrates diversity and inclusion
Central Avenue and Buford Highway
Transportation in Doraville
2023 Atlanta Pride Parade
2023 Atlanta Pride Parade
Police have marked their missing cases as “critical.”
APD looking for two girls who ran away from women’s shelter