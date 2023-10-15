Police search for 2 girls abducted from Burger King in Columbus
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are searching for Kylie Horne and Kylann Harper who were reportedly abducted from a Burger King in Columbus Sunday afternoon.
According to the Columbus Police Department, this happened at 7301 Veterans Parkway. The suspect has been identified as 49-year-old Mikaela Harrell and the two girls, ages 11 and 4, “are believed to be in extreme danger,” an amber alert said.
Harrel was last seen in a 2011 blue/gray Honda CRV SUV. She may be heading to Ocilla, Georgia, the alert says.
Kylann Harper is described as 3-foot-4 inches tall and weighs 35 pounds. Kylie Horne is described as 4-foot 9 inches tall and weighs 75 pounds.
Anyone who has seen Kylann and Kylie Hapers is asked to contact 911 or Columbus Police at 706-225-4366.
This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First.
