APD looking for two girls who ran away from women’s shelter

Police have marked their missing cases as “critical.”
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for two young girls who reportedly ran away from a women’s shelter.

R’Kayla Briggs, 12, and Danae Brown, 14, told a worker at House of Cherith they were going to run before they went missing, police said. The nonprofit houses women who are victims of sex trafficking or exploitation.

Briggs is a Black girl standing at 4 feet 7 inches. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Brown is a Black girl standing at 5 feet 7 inches. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Police ask anyone who has seen the girls to call the police department’s Special Victims Unit at (404) 546-4260 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).

