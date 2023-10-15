APD looking for two girls who ran away from women’s shelter

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for two young girls who reportedly ran away from a women’s shelter.

R’Kayla Briggs, 12, and Danae Brown, 14, told a worker at House of Cherith they were going to run before they went missing, police said. The nonprofit houses women who are victims of sex trafficking or exploitation.

Police have marked their missing cases as “critical.”

Briggs is a Black girl standing at 4 feet 7 inches. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Brown is a Black girl standing at 5 feet 7 inches. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Police ask anyone who has seen the girls to call the police department’s Special Victims Unit at (404) 546-4260 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).

