Atlanta Pride Parade stepping off at noon Sunday in Midtown | How to watch

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Pride Parade is set to be held Sunday beginning at noon.

The Atlanta Pride Parade will air exclusively on PeachtreeTV. You can also watch it live on ANF+, which can be accessed online and on the Atlanta News First app, or through Roku, Amazon FireTV and AppleTV.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2023 Atlanta Pride parade

Atlanta Pride Parade route (WANF)

The Atlanta Pride Festival returned last year after two years of cancellations.

RELATED: Atlanta Pride Weekend kicks off at Piedmont Park

The 2023 Atlanta Pride Festival has already brought thousands of attendees to midtown Atlanta.

Stay with Atlanta News First throughout today for full coverage of the parade and festivities.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.