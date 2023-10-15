3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta Pride Parade stepping off at noon Sunday in Midtown | How to watch

The 2023 Atlanta Pride Festival has already attracted thousands of attendees.
ATLANTA PRIDE PARADE
ATLANTA PRIDE PARADE(JOYCE E. LUPIANI/ATLANTA NEWS FIRST)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Pride Parade is set to be held Sunday beginning at noon.

PRIDE ON PEACH
Atlanta Pride 5K Run

The Atlanta Pride Parade will air exclusively on PeachtreeTV. You can also watch it live on ANF+, which can be accessed online and on the Atlanta News First app, or through Roku, Amazon FireTV and AppleTV.

Atlanta Pride Parade route
Atlanta Pride Parade route(WANF)

The Atlanta Pride Festival returned last year after two years of cancellations.

The 2023 Atlanta Pride Festival has already brought thousands of attendees to midtown Atlanta.

Stay with Atlanta News First throughout today for full coverage of the parade and festivities.

