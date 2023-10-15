3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta Pride Weekend kicks off at Piedmont Park

It’s the biggest party of the year, if you’d like it to be.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Pride Weekend, which kicked off on Saturday at Piedmont Park, is a weekend to be who you want to be.

“It’s, like, a festival for all people,” said attendee Teresa Stephens.

It’s the biggest party of the year if you’d like it to be. And it was certainly a good time to be having, even if you didn’t know what you were having.

“A rum and strawberry enchilada,” Stephens said when asked what she was drinking.

“Gyro?” asked Rita Bowie, pronouncing the Greek dish ‘guy-row.’ “I think that’s what you call it? A gyro.”

It’s not the kind of weekend where any of that matters.

“Daiquiri!” Stephens remembered. “Rum and strawberry daiquiri.”

It’s a day to be thankful for the little things.

“It’s a Jack and Coke, but no calories!” said an attendee who went by the name Liz. “Thanks, Coca-Cola!”

And the bigger ones.

“I just think it’s so cool,” Bowie said. “I love everybody out here being themselves.”

It’s a day to be around accepting faces.

“Go out and experience things on your own, and see how things are,” Stephens said.

Excitement built up from musical performances, friends and even bubble battles. But most people congregated near their beverages of choice.

“Drinks? Yes,” said one attendee. “It’s kinda strong, haha. But food, not yet.”

The pride parade kicks off on Sunday.

“The food is great, the drinks are great, the people are great, the atmosphere is awesome,” Stephens said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lottery system will be used to select those approved, which will be randomly selected from...
Georgia housing voucher program waitlist to open soon
File photo of police lights.
Man jumps off overpass, hit and killed by vehicle on I-85, police say
Police lights
Metro Atlanta police, schools react to proposed ‘Day of Jihad’
Atlanta rapper Young Thug appeared in court Thursday morning for a motion hearing ahead of his...
Beware the Bubblegum Troll | How Young Thug is passing his time in jail
FILE - Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductee Shannon Miller, right, stands with her presenter, Mary...
Family of Olympic champion gymnast Mary Lou Retton says she is making ‘remarkable’ progress

Latest News

Atlanta News First was a proud sponsor of the event.
'Making Strides Against Breast Cancer' walk raises money for American Cancer Society
Atlanta News First was a proud sponsor of the event.
Mayor's 5K on the 5th Runway race raises money for college scholarships
Shot of police lights.
Woman trying to cross the street killed in hit-and-run, APD says
Firefighter lights
1 dead in fire at personal care facility in Stone Mountain, fire department says