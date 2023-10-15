Atlanta Pride Weekend kicks off at Piedmont Park

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Pride Weekend, which kicked off on Saturday at Piedmont Park, is a weekend to be who you want to be.

“It’s, like, a festival for all people,” said attendee Teresa Stephens.

It’s the biggest party of the year if you’d like it to be. And it was certainly a good time to be having, even if you didn’t know what you were having.

“A rum and strawberry enchilada,” Stephens said when asked what she was drinking.

“Gyro?” asked Rita Bowie, pronouncing the Greek dish ‘guy-row.’ “I think that’s what you call it? A gyro.”

It’s not the kind of weekend where any of that matters.

“Daiquiri!” Stephens remembered. “Rum and strawberry daiquiri.”

It’s a day to be thankful for the little things.

“It’s a Jack and Coke, but no calories!” said an attendee who went by the name Liz. “Thanks, Coca-Cola!”

And the bigger ones.

“I just think it’s so cool,” Bowie said. “I love everybody out here being themselves.”

It’s a day to be around accepting faces.

“Go out and experience things on your own, and see how things are,” Stephens said.

Excitement built up from musical performances, friends and even bubble battles. But most people congregated near their beverages of choice.

“Drinks? Yes,” said one attendee. “It’s kinda strong, haha. But food, not yet.”

The pride parade kicks off on Sunday.

“The food is great, the drinks are great, the people are great, the atmosphere is awesome,” Stephens said.

