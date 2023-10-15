3-Degree Guarantee
Bystander hit and killed by suspect during car chase, Georgia State Patrol says

Police lights
Police lights(WTVG)
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is dead after her vehicle was hit by a suspect speeding away from law enforcement in a Saturday car chase, according to Georgia State Patrol.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was arrested after the chase ended, state patrol said. He had multiple felony warrants from Newton and Douglas counties and faces several charges, including reckless driving and homicide by vehicle.

Yesterday after 2 p.m., two state troopers saw a gold Infiniti SUV speeding without a tag. The suspect turned into a gas station parking lot but refused to stop, starting a chase, according to state patrol.

The suspect “fled recklessly through city streets,” state patrol said. At Memorial Drive near North Hairston Road, the Infiniti didn’t stop at a red light and reportedly slammed into a Honda Civic. The suspect then reportedly ran from his wrecked car and was arrested behind a gas station.

Troopers went back to help the woman in the Honda Civic, calling in medical personnel. The DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department stopped life-saving procedures shortly after arrival, and the woman’s body was given to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to state patrol.

