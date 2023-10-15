First Alert Forecast: Sweater Weather! Expect a breezy and chilly day
It will only feel like the 50s through the afternoon
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -
Grab the layers today, you’re going to need them!
High temperatures will only climb into the low 60s across north Georgia, but with wind gusts upwards of 20-25 mph and increased cloud cover the the afternoon, it’ll only feel like the 50s.
A few showers will be possible after 5 PM, mainly east of Atlanta with the best coverage of rain after sunset.
We kick off the work week on a cold note with overnight lows in the mid 40s, and highs only near 60. Many of our suburbs tomorrow will only top out in the mid 50s.
We stay dry through mid week with each day ringing in slightly warmer. Rain chances return Thursday and continue into Saturday with the best coverage of rain being Friday.
