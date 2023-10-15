3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First Alert Forecast: Sweater Weather! Expect a breezy and chilly day

It will only feel like the 50s through the afternoon
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Grab the layers today, you’re going to need them!

High temperatures will only climb into the low 60s across north Georgia, but with wind gusts upwards of 20-25 mph and increased cloud cover the the afternoon, it’ll only feel like the 50s.

A few showers will be possible after 5 PM, mainly east of Atlanta with the best coverage of rain after sunset.

We kick off the work week on a cold note with overnight lows in the mid 40s, and highs only near 60. Many of our suburbs tomorrow will only top out in the mid 50s.

We stay dry through mid week with each day ringing in slightly warmer. Rain chances return Thursday and continue into Saturday with the best coverage of rain being Friday.

Chilly the next few days with a few showers possible tonight and late week,
Chilly the next few days with a few showers possible tonight and late week,(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lottery system will be used to select those approved, which will be randomly selected from...
Georgia housing voucher program waitlist to open soon
File photo of police lights.
Man jumps off overpass, hit and killed by vehicle on I-85, police say
Police lights
Metro Atlanta police, schools react to proposed ‘Day of Jihad’
Atlanta rapper Young Thug appeared in court Thursday morning for a motion hearing ahead of his...
Beware the Bubblegum Troll | How Young Thug is passing his time in jail
FILE - Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductee Shannon Miller, right, stands with her presenter, Mary...
Family of Olympic champion gymnast Mary Lou Retton says she is making ‘remarkable’ progress

Latest News

Cooler, breezy weather building in
First Alert Forecast | Chillier, breezy back-half of the weekend
Cooler, breezy weather building in
VIDEO FORECAST | Cooler weather filters in this evening
Trending drier and warmer Saturday afternoon
FIRST ALERT | Drizzle and scattered evening rain give way to a drier weekend
Trending drier and warmer Saturday afternoon
First Alert | Patchy drizzle; fog tonight, trending warmer Saturday