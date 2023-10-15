Hundreds rally for Palestine at CNN Center amid Israel-Hamas war

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Palestinians and supporters held a rally outside the CNN Center on Saturday, to stand in solidarity with Palestine.

The event was hosted by the Party of Socialism and Liberation and the Palestinian Youth Movement.

“We think everyone in the United States needs to be out in the streets opposing Israel’s war on Palestinians,” said Natalie Villasana, an activist with the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

“This war didn’t start last week. Israel has been genociding Palestinians for decades. They have been taking their land. We’re here to demand full liberation for the Palestinian people. If you’re someone in the United States, who opposes racism, that opposes war, who believes in the fight against apartheid, then you should be standing with the Palestinian people,” Villasana said.

The group is responding as Israel is preparing to wage war in Gaza following an attack by Hamas last Saturday.

“This is a liberation struggle. It’s a human right to resist your oppression to resist against colonization,” Villasana said. “So, we’re demanding an end to all U.S. aid to Israel and we’re demanding free Palestine,” she said.

Israel’s military has warned civilians along the Gaza Strip to evacuate to preserve their safety. They reportedly gave them 24 hours to leave.

“We’re seeing genocide against the Palestinian play out on live TV. It’s completely barbaric with the Israeli government is doing, demanding 1.1 million Palestinians to evacuate. Gaza is one of the most densely populated on earth, where over half of the population is children,” Villasana said. “Over half of the population is children and they are raining bombs on Gaza there. Decimating entire neighborhoods, and killing entire families is the absolute right to resist. Everyone should be speaking out against this,” she claims.

“These kids, even in Gaza they just want to live. They want life. They want to live. They want peace,” a dad said.

Earlier this week, Atlanta News First attended an Israeli rally in Atlanta. Some in attendance got emotional, feeling the pain many of their relatives endured during Hamas’ assault.

“Israel values life above all and it’s really sad when people don’t understand that Hamas is using Palestinians as body shields,” said Orly Coffey, a supporter of Israel. “We all need to stand together against terror,” Coffey said.

“I have no words. I see the news every day. I see the videos and I’m crying all the time. I’m helpless here. I was in the army. I want to go and fight them, but I know I can’t,” said Michal Rasis. “I see the kids like crying, and the Hamas kids like pushing them and hurting them,” she said.

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old who has family in Palestine is advocating for peace.

“As a Palestinian myself, it’s very sad to see how children of my age are being bombed and killed at their homes, and all they just want they’re just asking for peace and love and kindness. They just want to be loved and have a peaceful family,” said Nablia Abukittah.

