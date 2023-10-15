Man wanted, woman arrested after drugs, gun seized in Haralson County bust

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who managed to escape from a high-speed car chase by deputies on Tuesday. The chase resulted in the arrest of a woman and the seizure of drugs and a stolen gun, the sheriff’s office said.

According to a press release, deputies tried to pull over a 1999 Blue GMC Sonoma on I-20 Hgw., after they were informed the truck had expired registration. When deputies tried to initiate a stop, a driver, later identified as Brandon Duff, speeded up and ran away.

“Just past exit five, a Georgia State Trooper entered the pursuit and conducted a PIT and ended the chase around mile marker two,” the sheriff’s office said.

Before Duff’s truck stopped, he jumped out of the car and ran across the interstate entering “the wood line.” Deputies tried but were not able to locate him, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies searched the truck and found three pounds of methamphetamine and a firearm stolen out of Douglasville.

The sheriff’s office says Duff is facing multiple charges including trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property, and possession of Schedule II drugs.

The woman, later identified as Sara Constance Stanley, 41, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by receiving stolen property, and possession of Schedule II drugs.

