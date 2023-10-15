3-Degree Guarantee
Police search for missing 17-year-old girl in Union City

Ja-Kyla Keith
Ja-Kyla Keith(ANF)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police need help in locating a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing in Union City.

According to the Union City Police Department, Ja-Kyla Keith was last seen by her mother on Oct. 13 at the Quality Inn located at 6800 Studio Way.

Keith is around 5-foot-1-inches tall and 118 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

The department said Keith was wearing orange and red Harry Potter shorts, a black shirt, and black sandals when she was last seen.

Anyone who has seen Ja-Kyla Keith is asked to contact 911 or Union police at 770-964-1333.

