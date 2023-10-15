3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Woman, man dead in separate metro Atlanta shootings

De acuerdo con las autoridades, todo ocurrió cuando al parecer uno de los vehículos se pasó una...
De acuerdo con las autoridades, todo ocurrió cuando al parecer uno de los vehículos se pasó una luz roja a la altura del Tara Blvd y Old Dixie Road.(VALENTYN SEMENOV | Envato)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One woman and one man are dead in separate shootings across metro Atlanta on Sunday.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the 17-year-old woman was shot at 502 Lynnhaven Dr.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman with multiple gunshots. The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition where she died from her injuries, the department said.

Also this evening, DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at the 2500 block of Terrace Trail. When responding officers arrived, they found a man who died from a gunshot wound.

These are active investigations. Check back with Atlanta News First.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests have been made at this time.
Woman shot multiple times following domestic dispute in DeKalb County, police say
A lottery system will be used to select those approved, which will be randomly selected from...
Georgia housing voucher program waitlist to open soon
File photo of police lights.
Man jumps off overpass, hit and killed by vehicle on I-85, police say
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center...
Fani Willis to Jim Jordan: You are ignorant of the U.S. constitution
Police lights
Metro Atlanta police, schools react to proposed ‘Day of Jihad’

Latest News

Kylie Horne and Kylann Harper
Police search for 2 girls abducted from Burger King in Columbus
2023 Atlanta Pride Parade
2023 Atlanta Pride Parade celebrates diversity and inclusion
Central Avenue and Buford Highway
Transportation in Doraville
2023 Atlanta Pride Parade
2023 Atlanta Pride Parade