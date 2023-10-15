Woman, man dead in separate metro Atlanta shootings

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One woman and one man are dead in separate shootings across metro Atlanta on Sunday.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the 17-year-old woman was shot at 502 Lynnhaven Dr.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman with multiple gunshots. The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition where she died from her injuries, the department said.

Also this evening, DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at the 2500 block of Terrace Trail. When responding officers arrived, they found a man who died from a gunshot wound.

These are active investigations. Check back with Atlanta News First.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.