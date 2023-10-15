Woman shot multiple times following domestic dispute in DeKalb County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a 53-year-old woman was shot multiple times in DeKalb County Saturday night.

According to the DeKalb Police Department, the shooting appears to be domestic-related. When officers responded to the 4400 block of Tarragon Lane about a person shot, they found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.