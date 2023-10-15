3-Degree Guarantee
Woman shot multiple times following domestic dispute in DeKalb County, police say

No arrests have been made at this time.
No arrests have been made at this time.
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a 53-year-old woman was shot multiple times in DeKalb County Saturday night.

According to the DeKalb Police Department, the shooting appears to be domestic-related. When officers responded to the 4400 block of Tarragon Lane about a person shot, they found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

