Woman trying to cross the street killed in hit-and-run, APD says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A hit-and-run left a woman dead early Sunday morning, according to APD.

Police responded to 2416 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, listed as an auto repair shop, just after midnight. The victim appeared to be in her mid-30s and was trying to cross the road, police said.

APD has not named a suspect and is trying to get a vehicle description, it said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.