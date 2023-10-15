3-Degree Guarantee
Woman trying to cross the street killed in hit-and-run, APD says

The victim appeared to be in her mid-30s, police said.
By Hope Dean
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A hit-and-run left a woman dead early Sunday morning, according to APD.

Police responded to 2416 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, listed as an auto repair shop, just after midnight. The victim appeared to be in her mid-30s and was trying to cross the road, police said.

APD has not named a suspect and is trying to get a vehicle description, it said.

