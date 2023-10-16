26 Georgia families rally for justice after loved ones killed

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dozens of families with shared pain united for a rally in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon. The rally was called, “All Stolen Lives”.

Organizers said the goal was to unite the families impacted by all forms of what they call, police violence. Representatives from 26 families-- marched in downtown Atlanta on behalf of their loved ones, who were killed by police or in police custody.

“To bring awareness to it, but also remembrance to all the lost loved ones that we have lost due to police brutality,” said Ashley McKenzie.

McKenzie hosted the event. She said her son, Jaylin McKenzie was killed by Memphis police in December of 2022. She said the Atlanta native was there to visit family when this happened.

“I really hope that people will look at the stolen lives and learn their story and follow those calls of action because we need the community support. It’s only so much that we can do as a family when we’re fighting for Justice but there’s a lot that we can do as a mass,” McKenzie said.

The group rallied at Berean SDA Church. Families had their cars decked out with messages and pictures of some of those killed. There was also a caravan throughout the city, which included a massive truck that told the stories of each person who died. They marched to Centennial Olympic Park, where the event concluded.

Jimmy Atchison’s dad was present. Atchison died in 2019.

“January 22, 2019, one of the darkest days of my life, I got a call from his mother, my son was murdered unnecessarily. He was really executed unnecessarily. Not justifiable by this officer, Sung Kim. A 26-year veteran at the time of the murder,” said Jimmy Hill, Atchison’s dad.

According to court documents, Kim shot and killed Atchison. According to the Associated Press, Kim was indicted for Atchison’s death. They report Atchison was hiding in a closet after running from authorities.

“My son had run to another apartment because he was afraid, because when they came up on him,” Hill said. “My son, he was afraid because they came military style,” he said.

Court documents reveal Kim’s claims of why he was allegedly shot. It said Kim claims he did so after ordering Atchison to not move. Kim claims Atchison pointed his hand at him as if he was going to shoot, the document said.

“He was surrounded by four officers at close range with guns drawn not tasers and my son raised his hand and surrendered,” Hill claims. “Shooting him one time below the eye, blowing out his brain,” Hill claims.

Vakelvion Holmes also attended the rally. She is advocating for her son, Eric Holmes, who died in November 2022 in Clayton County.

Atlanta News First has reported on this case in the past. According to authorities, an officer went to Holme’s job after reports of a stolen car.

“Eric was at work. What has been released by the DA is that Eric stole a car out of Rome Georgia. He went to work the next day supposedly with that car. Officer Stevens showed up at his job, Eric came outside and confronted Officer Stephens. Officer Stephens, allowed him to get into the car, you guys have the videotape to see what happened after that,” Holmes said.

During a press conference held in August, Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley explained what happened in the shooting.

She said, “In the following 12 seconds, Officer Stephens approached the vehicle with his service weapon drawn and gave verbal commands for Mr. Holmes to put his hands up and repeatedly ordered him to step out of the car,” Mosley said.

Officials said Holmes refused.

“At this point, Mr. Holmes’ right hand, which had been on the steering wheel, moved away from the steering wheel, toward an area where Officer Stephens testified, he could see a multi-colored firearm from his vantage point,” Mosley said in a previous report.

Meanwhile, Holmes’ mother still has questions.

“Why are we dying at the rates that we’re dying at the hands of the people they’re supposed to help serve us. I’ll never get it, and I’ll never stop fighting,” Holmes said.

She is still fighting for justice.

“Justice is accountability. I need everyone to ask themselves, how is there no accountability? It’s not just for Eric Holmes. It’s for everyone standing in this parking lot. No accountability. It’s for over the majority of our state. No accountability,” she said. “Please understand, whatever we have to do, we’re going to do it. Not everybody. It can’t be everybody with no justice. If a car is going to justify us to be murdered. I tell people all the time that actions equal death. I need you to go get your consequences,” she said.

Other families were at the rally, including Deacon Johnny Hollman, who died in Atlanta after a police officer tased him during a traffic stop.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.