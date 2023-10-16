3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

4 inmates escape Bibb County Detention Center, sheriff’s office says

They escaped through a damaged day room window and a fence and drove away in a blue Dodge Challenger that pulled up to the jail.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding several inmates who escaped from the Bibb County Detention Center.

The men escaped through a damaged dayroom window and a fence and drove away in a blue Dodge Challenger that pulled up to the jail around 3 a.m. on Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

The inmates that escaped were:

  • Joey Fournier, 52, who was being held for murder. He is described as a white man with gray hair, blue eyes and is 5′9 and weights 140 pounds
  • Marc Kerry Anderson, 24, who was being held for aggravated assault. He is described as a Black man with dreads, 5′9 and weighs 165 pounds.
  • Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, who was being detained for the U.S. Marshals. He is described as a Black man with braids, 5′9 and weighs 190 pounds.
  • Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29, who was being detained for drug trafficking and possession of a firearm. He is described as a Black man with black hair, 5′7 and weighs 160 pounds.

“The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, FBI and United States Marshals Office are currently looking for the inmates,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

MEDIA RELEASE: Asking for the Public’s Help in Locating Detention Center Inmate Escapees The Bibb County Sheriff’s...

Posted by Bibb County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 16, 2023

Anyone with information on the inmates’ whereabouts or the vehicle is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at (1 877) 682-7463

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests have been made at this time.
Woman shot multiple times following domestic dispute in DeKalb County, police say
(L) Mikaela Harrell, (R) Kaila Spires.
2 girls abducted from Georgia Burger King, at center of Amber Alert, found safe
A multiple-vehicle crash has shut down all lanes on I-75 S before Hudson Bridge, according to...
1 dead, 7 injured in wrong-way crash on I-75 S, police say
2023 Atlanta Pride Parade
2023 Atlanta Pride Parade: Photos, video and more!
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center...
Fani Willis to Jim Jordan: You are ignorant of the U.S. constitution

Latest News

(L) Mikaela Harrell, (R) Kaila Spires.
2 girls abducted from Georgia Burger King, at center of Amber Alert, found safe
Shaheed Abdullah Al-Ameen
Man charged in connection to deadly Gwinnett County shooting
Bradley Coleman vigil
Jury selection underway in trial for slain Gwinnett County football coach
The tax credit for Georgia productions is 20% with an extra 10% if the film includes the “Made...
Georgia lawmakers review state’s TV and film credit