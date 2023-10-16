Applications for Atlanta BeltLine MarketPlace program now open

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The perfect opportunity for local small businesses to get instant exposure is around the corner for metro Atlanta.

The Atlanta BeltLine is now accepting applications for the second year of its BeltLine Marketplace Program.

Selected businesses will operate out of custom containers on the eastside or westside trails for affordable leasing costs.

Those businesses will also get to participate in a business incubator program that teaches them everything from marketing to cash flow.

Applications opened Monday and are due by Oct. 30.

These are the qualifications businesses need:

Be in operation for at least one year

Have an annual revenue of at least $50,000

Employ a minimum of two individuals capable of working a minimum of five hours per day, seven days a week at a MarketPlace location

For information on applying, click here.

