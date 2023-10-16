Assembly Studios unveils 19 different state-of-the-art sound stages for filmmakers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Assembly Studios consulted the Georgia Film Office to determine which architectural geographical locations were still missing from Georgia’s film industry — in other words, which places are still hard to recreate.

New Orleans, New York, and Europe were all at the top of the list.

Atlanta News First headed out to Assembly Studios in Doraville to show how its new sound stages are making any scene possible for creators.

“A purpose-built sound stage really is designed for the folks that come here and create content to make a workflow that is repeatable, reliable, and gives us elements of control, one of which is in the name: sound,” Justin Campbell, director of studio operations for Gray Television, said. “So you can tell we were on an active construction site just moments ago, and we come in here and it’s dead quiet.”

More than 50 feet in the air along the building’s ceiling are custom-built catwalks, which allow light and power crews to manipulate the atmosphere from all angles in a safe environment. There are 19 differently-sized sound stages at Assembly Studios, and the building allows creators to have full control of the environment.

“We have tilt panel concrete walls, 14-inch-thick concrete, and then we have a series of layers of insulation that go with the interior of the building and on the roof,” Campbell said. “It really deadens the sound. There’s no echo, there no nothing in here.”

And each sound stage has a different facade, helping recreate different destinations like the aforementioned New York, New Orleans and Europe.

