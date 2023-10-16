3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Assembly Studios unveils 19 different state-of-the-art sound stages for filmmakers

Assembly Studios consulted the Georgia Film Office to determine which architectural...
Assembly Studios consulted the Georgia Film Office to determine which architectural geographical locations were still missing from Georgia’s film industry — in other words, which places are still hard to recreate.(Assembly Studios)
By Tori Cooper
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Assembly Studios consulted the Georgia Film Office to determine which architectural geographical locations were still missing from Georgia’s film industry — in other words, which places are still hard to recreate.

New Orleans, New York, and Europe were all at the top of the list.

Atlanta News First headed out to Assembly Studios in Doraville to show how its new sound stages are making any scene possible for creators.

Caption

“A purpose-built sound stage really is designed for the folks that come here and create content to make a workflow that is repeatable, reliable, and gives us elements of control, one of which is in the name: sound,” Justin Campbell, director of studio operations for Gray Television, said. “So you can tell we were on an active construction site just moments ago, and we come in here and it’s dead quiet.”

More than 50 feet in the air along the building’s ceiling are custom-built catwalks, which allow light and power crews to manipulate the atmosphere from all angles in a safe environment. There are 19 differently-sized sound stages at Assembly Studios, and the building allows creators to have full control of the environment.

“We have tilt panel concrete walls, 14-inch-thick concrete, and then we have a series of layers of insulation that go with the interior of the building and on the roof,” Campbell said. “It really deadens the sound. There’s no echo, there no nothing in here.”

And each sound stage has a different facade, helping recreate different destinations like the aforementioned New York, New Orleans and Europe.

𝑭𝑹𝑨𝑴𝑬 𝑩𝒀 𝑭𝑹𝑨𝑴𝑬 an all-star destination is created

Posted by Assembly Atlanta on Monday, September 25, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No arrests have been made at this time.
Woman shot multiple times following domestic dispute in DeKalb County, police say
(L) Mikaela Harrell, (R) Kaila Spires.
2 girls abducted from Georgia Burger King, at center of Amber Alert, found safe
A multiple-vehicle crash has shut down all lanes on I-75 S before Hudson Bridge, according to...
1 dead, 7 injured in wrong-way crash on I-75 S, police say
2023 Atlanta Pride Parade
2023 Atlanta Pride Parade: Photos, video and more!
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center...
Fani Willis to Jim Jordan: You are ignorant of the U.S. constitution

Latest News

The Atlanta Israel Coalition is collecting donations of certain equipment for IDF soldiers in...
Atlanta Israel Coalition collecting equipment donations for IDF soldiers
According to the US Department of Juvenile Justice, people younger than 18 account for 1 in 14...
Georgia lawmakers supportive of help for youth violence prevention programs
A sign at C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreational Center directs Fulton County voters to the...
Early voting for November elections begins in Georgia
Georgia guarantees at least three weeks of early in-person voting, including at least two...
Early voting for November elections begins in Georgia
Urban affairs committee hears from Georgia groups working to curb youth violence
Georgia lawmakers supportive of help for youth violence prevention programs