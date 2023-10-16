Atlanta Israel Coalition collecting equipment donations for IDF soldiers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First)- The Atlanta Israel Coalition is collecting donations of certain equipment for IDF soldiers in Israel.

Cheryl Dorchinsky with the Atlanta Israel Coalition said they’ve been working nonstop since the Israel-Hamas war began.

She continued to say right now they’re focused on gathering essential items for the soldiers.

“Gloves to watches, backpacks, just basic essentials, because when you call all the reservists it’s hard to get everything for everyone,” she said. “Some of the equipment is older and these soldiers need the help.”

According to Dorchinsky, a truck will collect the donations in Atlanta on Thursday before they’re sent to New York City and then to Israel into the hands of the Israel Defense Forces.

A comprehensive list can be found on the Coalition’s website, where contact information for donations is also listed.

“We all can do a lot together,” Dorchinsky said. “If we unite there’s nothing we can’t do, I’m quite convinced of that.”

