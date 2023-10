ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The world-famous Cirque du Soleil entertainment company is coming back to Atlanta with a new performance.

It’s called Cirque Du Soleil: ECHO and it will be here Nov. 5, 2023, through Jan. 21, 2024, under the Big Top at Atlantic Station.

Tickets for Cirque Du Soleil: ECHO are on sale now here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.